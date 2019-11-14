Busola Dakolo has opposed the ruling of Justice O. A. Musa of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja, in favour of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly over alleged rape.

Reacting to the court ruling through her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, Busola, in a statement, said she will appeal the court verdict.

While Busola acknowledged the ruling of the court, she expressed confidence that the court's decision is not final.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA has been named in a series of rape allegations (COZA). [Guardian]

The celebrity photographer further said that she will approach a superior court to intervene for a better appreciation of the matter.

The statement read, “We have received several calls after the ruling of the high court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Bwari this morning seeking our view on the decision of the court, hence, this statement.

“The court ruled that the matter is statute-barred because the events that crystallised to the cause of action took place 16 years ago and that the claimant, Mrs. Busola Dakolo has only six years within which to seek redress in court in line with the statute of limitation.

“We are mindful of the decision as delivered by the court, presided over by the Hon. Justice A.O Musa. We are equally observant of the fact that the Court omitted to address the cause of action, the subject matter of the suit in determining whether it has jurisdiction to entertain the said matter.

“While we acknowledge the time of the court, we know in accordance with the Nigerian judicial system that the Court’s decision is not final as it is glaringly contestable.

“For all intent and purposes, having seen several sponsored misleading news reports in the media, we are duty-bound to state that the court has not and did not exonerate Biodun Fatoyinbo. As it stands, the substance of the matter has not received any judicial attention.

“Biodun Fatoyinbo through his lawyers have only argued that the court should not allow the matter to proceed to trial because it is an event that occurred long ago and hence out of time.

“We shall therefore in this circumstance approach a superior court to intervene for a better appreciation, and take a more expansive view of the suit considering that the subject matter is one that is novel in our clime.”

Busola and her husband had claimed in series of interviews and social media posts, that Fatoyinbo committed the rape around 1999.

Fatoyinbo denied the rape allegation, after which he threatened lawsuit against the Dakolos, who later initiated the legal action to convict the COZA pastor.