The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has announced that the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, failed to honour invitations to defend himself on rape allegations against him.

Busola Dakolo, a photographer, alleged during a taped interview in June that Fatoyinbo raped her twice in one week when she was a teenager .

Another former member of his church alleged in July that the pastor raped her during a meeting between the two in 2017.

The allegations have sparked outrage from the public, with demands that he face sanctions from the nation's Christian institution, as well as criminal charges.

The PFN, of which COZA is a member, announced on Thursday, August 22, 2019 that the pastor failed to honour invitations extended to him by its "high-powered fact-finding" investigation team.

While addressing the press in Lagos, PFN's National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emma Isong, said Busola and her celebrity husband, Timi Dakolo, appeared before the panel.

"The panel, which met for more than a month, had several meetings and interfaced with several parties that were connected with this matter.

"Unfortunately, several attempts to meet Pastor Biodun of COZA church, who is one of the important parties in this matter, failed despite efforts by the fact-finding committee to get his attention or appearance," Isong said.

He said Fatoyinbo's failure to appear means the matter has not reached a definite conclusion.

"We may make a further statement on a later date. But certainly, for now, Nigerians and well-meaning people are our witnesses that we have fulfilled scriptural, public and moral expectations as a reasonable and legal organisation," he said.

Isong also disclosed that Fatoyinbo had reached out to PFN for help when the allegations were first made public and that he expressed disappointment when he wasn't offered a public show of support.

Fatoyinbo directly dismissed Dakolo's allegation as false and stepped down from the pulpit until very recently.

Dakolo filed a petition against Fatoyinbo with the Police in June, but the pastor has also filed complaints of criminal conspiracy and falsehood against her with the authorities.