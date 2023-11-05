ADVERTISEMENT
Netherland-bound businessman excretes 86 wraps of heroin while in NDLEA custody

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi stated that Sylvester was arrested on 6.01 hectares of Indian hemp which was destroyed and 489.8kg of already processed weed recovered.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that Ifeanyi was intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on October 29 while travelling to Amsterdam via Paris.

“The suspect who travelled from Lagos to board the flight in Abuja was subsequently kept under observation for some days during which he excreted the drugs,’’ he stated.

Babafemi added that NDLEA operatives attached to courier firms also intercepted 22 parcels of cocaine on Oct. 30.

The drugs were concealed in the walls of a carton containing woven local fabrics popularly called “Aso Oke’’, heading to Jeddah.

On Nov. 4, NDLEA operatives stormed the Obada Sawmill Forest in Owena-Ijesa, Oriade Local Government Area of Osun where they arrested one Monday Sylvester (37).

He added that operatives in Edo raided a trans-loading point inside Avbiosi Forest, in Owan West Local Government Area where 603kg of Indian hemp were seized.

In Ogun, NDLEA officers recovered a Toyota Sienna bus from a ditch at Ajebo Area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Nov. 3.

“A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 460kg of Indian hemp.

“At Olagunju Street in Mushin area of Lagos, NDLEA seized 116.5kg of Indian hemp belonging to a suspect still at large,’’ Babafemi stated.

