Bus crashes into Edo river, 6 rescued, 2 dead, divers needed for more recovery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chances of survival for the remaining passengers in the river are slim, given that the accident occurred Thursday evening.

Cyril Mathew, Edo Sector Commander, FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin that divers had been contacted to recover the passengers trapped in the river.

He said FRSC began the rescue mission on Thursday evening when the accident happened.

“Six people were rescued alive, while one was recovered dead yesterday. Another body was recovered dead today.

“Unfortunately, the chances of survival of the remaining passengers in the river are slim, given that the accident occurred Thursday evening,

“We have engaged divers to help recover the bodies, but negotiations are ongoing. ‘The divers are asking for ₦2 million to carry out the recovery,” he said.

He said the accident occurred about 4:20 pm on Thursday when a bus travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt veered off the highway and plunged into the river. He said “According to passengers who survived the crash, the driver lost control of the bus after experiencing brake failure.

“In a desperate attempt to avoid colliding with vehicles in front, the driver veered into the opposite lane, leaving the Ore-Benin-Lagos route and crossing over to the Benin-Ore road.

“Due to the speed of the vehicle, the driver was unable to regain control, causing the bus to hit a pavement and plunged into the river.”

