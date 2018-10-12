Pulse.ng logo
Bus conductors hail Buhari’s empowerment of down trodden

The association’s National Liaison Officer, Mr Isreal Adeshola, gave the commendation when the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) inaugurated the Delta executives of BCAN.

  • Published:
President Buhari has said that no part of Nigeria will be ignored under his watch.

The Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) has lauded President Buhari’s empowerment of the down trodden in Delta.

The association’s National Liaison Officer, Mr Isreal Adeshola, gave the commendation when the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) inaugurated the Delta executives of BCAN.

Adeshola said that BCO was sincerely committed to ensuring that the quality of life of an average Nigerian and indeed, the future generation was secured and adequately protected.

He said that BCAN was convinced beyond doubts that the only way they could guarantee better future for tomorrow was through good governance and sincere leadership.

He said that the only way to achieve this was for all to collectively ensure that President Buhari was returned in 2019.

He therefore, called for unity and oneness among all and work as a team.

The National Coordinator of BCO, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, said that Buhari was committed to the welfare of all down trodden.

Pasali said that in less than two months, more than 300, 000 would have been empowered in the state.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by the National Director, Communications and Strategy, Malam Gidado Ibrahim and the Delta Chairman, Empowerment and Endorsement, Mr Anthony Umunna among other national and state liaison officers.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

