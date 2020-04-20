President of NYCN, Mr Solomon Adodo, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Nigerian youths received with ecstatic jubilation, the news of the massacre of 105 guerrilla fighters of the dreaded Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

It would be recalled that Buratai on Sunday, visited and hailed the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for their gallantry in an encounter that led to the killing of the terrorists at Buni Gari in Yobe state on Saturday.

The visit was a follow-up to the successes recorded by the troops in neutralising many of the terrorists that attempted to attack Buni Gari Village in Gujba Local Government Area.

Adodo, however, said the relocation of Buratai to the northeast was all the soldiers needed to neutralise the remnants of Boko Haram fighters.

“It should be recalled that we expressed commendation for the chief of army staff on his relocation to take direct command and control of the theater of war in the northeast.

“Our confidence was further strengthened and with the strategic move, the end is in sight for the terrorist group.

“This lethal blow is definitely one in the series of sequential defeats Boko Haram will suffer till they are totally obliterated.

“We herein salute the courage and sacrifices of the troops of the Nigerian army and urge them not to relent as our fervent prayers and total support is with them,” Adodo said.

He however called on Nigerians to desist from denigrating and casting aspersions on the Nigerian army and on the pristine image of the Nigerian military.

The NYCN boss noted that the Nigerian military needed all the support from Nigerians to prosecute the war on terrorism to the finish successfully.

“The successes being recorded by the military further gives credence that President Muhammadu Buhari relied on the best security/military intelligence in extending the tenure of the current Service Chiefs.

“The NYCN therefore uses this medium to pass a resounding Vote of Confidence on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces – President Buhari and the entirety of the Military Chiefs.

“The end of Boko Haram is here and with the fine experience of the current crop of Military Chiefs, total victory is closer than hitherto anticipated,” Adodo added.