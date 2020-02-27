The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has been honoured as the 'Most Outstanding Chief of Army Staff' by the Society Watch Magazine.

According to the organisers, Nigeria's Army Chief was singled out for his dogged, brave and fearless approach in containing banditry, terrorism and insurgency.

They believe that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian military has recorded "incredible progress" in the war against the Boko Haram terrorists.

"From chasing the remnants of insurgents to the fringes, reopening previously inaccessible roads to the return of Internally Displaced Persons, the Nigerian troops are gradually restoring peace to the northeast."

"Society Watch Magazine appears to be utterly overwhelmed by the COAS and the Army which bagged the 'Best Government Institution of the Year'," the statement said.

At a ceremony held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the platform, however, urged the COAS to sustain the momentum.

The Army Chief was represented at the event by Brig Gen T.O Olowomeye who received the awards on behalf of the COAS and the Nigerian Army.

The event was attended by personalities from different walks of life including the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule.

Others present include representatives of Honourable Minister of State for Agriculture, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, among others.