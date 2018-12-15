Pulse.ng logo
Buratai urges officers to adhere to human rights

He gave the appeal at the graduation of 17 military personnel  from the Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL).

  Published: , Refreshed:
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai play Buratai urges officers to adhere to human rights (Facebook/HQ Nigerian Army)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Friday urged officers and men of the Nigerian Army to always uphold human rights.

Buratai, who was represented by the Commander, Training and Doctrine, Maj.-Gen. Adeku Sally, urged them to also observe the rule of law in the discharge of their duties.

Let me reiterate the commitment of the army to the observance of rule of law, rules of engagement, adherence to human rights and effective civil-military relations in our activities.

“Nigeria is today faced with several security challenges, including ethno-religious crisis, piracy, kidnappings, armed robbery, farmers-herders conflicts, among others.

“These have continued to undermine peace and security of Nigeria.

“In order to counter these challenges, modern armed forces rely on realistic training, availability of requisite platforms, exemplary leadership and sound logistics,” Buratai said.

He said NACOL was established to provide the cadre of officers graduating with the much needed and realistic trainings.

“This is why the army designs and conducts comprehensive training for all categories of its personnel, at junior, middle and senior cadres, to build capacities and competencies to effectively confront these security challenges,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the government’s direction and encouragement in the effort at confronting the security challenges facing the country.

“Our pledge to His Excellency’s kind gesture is our unalloyed loyalty and subordination to democratic governance,” he said.

Earlier, the NACOL Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Osasagie Uzamere, said the training demonstrated the importance the COAS attached to professional training in the college in particular.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 20 students comprising 19 army officers and one naval officer, assembled for the course.

However, there  of the army officers were returned to unit due to health challenges.

NAN also reports that the graduating officers are of the ranks of Maj., Lt.-Col. and commander in the army and navy.

Present at the graduation were top brass in the military, both serving and retired.

