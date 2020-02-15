This was contained in a statement issued by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, on Friday in Abuja.

Musa quoted the governor as saying making the remarks at the launch of a biography on Buratai, written by Col. Benedict Achodo (rtd.) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book is entitled: “Biography and Strategic Leadership of Selected Commanders in Military Operations: Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai and Six Others in Perspective”.

Uzodinma, who was represented by the Eze Udo IV of Obilobi Uratta Ancient Kingdom in Owerri North Local Government area of Imo, Prof. Amaobi Uwaleke, said that the book was a tools-kit for training future military leaders.

According to the governor, Buratai’s approach to leadership has made him to always lead the battle and find offensives against terrorists, recovering arms, ammunition, villages and rescuing captives from the Boko Haram insurgents.

He further stressed that the book underpinned the opening of an entirely new area, which included the comparative study by student- officers on biographies of selected military commanders.

Uzodinma appreciated the author, noting that the book was a must-read for all military leaders.

In his remarks, the author said that he was motivated into writing the book based on his experiences as a military commander.

He noted that the book captured the evolving challenges of the Fourth Generation Warfare and Hybrid Wars.

Ochodo disclosed that the whole idea of the book was to use it as a tool-kit for the training of future military commanders.

NAN reports that Buratai was represented at the occasion by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen U. S. Mohammed, while some principal staff officers from the army headquarters were also in attendance.