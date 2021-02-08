The retired Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai says he deserves his recent appointment as an ambassador based on his achievements as the Chief of Army Staff.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week nominated Buratai and three other immediate former service chiefs as non-career ambassadors-designate, one week after he accepted their resignation from their roles.

Buhari had extended their years in office after the natural expiry of their service, a decision that repeatedly displeased many especially in the face of worsening insecurity across the country.

Certain quarters have also called for the prosecution of Buratai for alleged human rights violations that took place across the country during his time as COAS.

However, Buratai said this weekend at a gala event that his track record as Army chief has made vital contributions to the nation's security architecture.

He credited his leadership for numerous infrastructural development of the Army, as well as capacity building, and training exercises.

"I think you can write volumes and volumes of books in terms of the achievements depending on the perspectives you want to take," he said.

Critics have noted that Buhari's appointment of Buratai is a ploy to give him diplomatic armour against possible prosecution, but the former Army chief said his appointment is an honourable achievement.

Buhari last week urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations, a request expected to be debated when lawmakers resume legislative sessions on Tuesday, February 9.