Buratai reiterates army’s commitment to Nigeria’s unity

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Saturday, assured Nigerians of Nigerian Army’s commitment toward unity and indivisibility of the country.

He made this known at the 60th Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Nigeria Military School (NMS) held in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Represented by the Commandant, Depot, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Victor Okwudili-Ezugwu, the army boss said that the Nigerian Army was doing its best to restore normalcy in crisis areas across the country.

He said “let me use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the Army is committed to the unity and indivisibility of this country.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure that no part of this country is occupied by criminal elements or insurgents.

“We will also continue to support the civil authorities in ensuring that citizens are safe and protected in the course of pursuing their legitimate activities.”

The army chief said that the security of the country was of great concern to the Federal Government and Nigerians, saying that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies was
able to recover areas from the hands of terrorists and insurgents.

Buratai added that economic activities in affected areas were gradually taking shape and that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were returning to their ancestral homes and farmers back to the land.

He also assured that efforts were actively on to ensure that clashes between herders and farmers were brought to complete halt.

He said “the Nigerian Army have the constitutional right to support other security agencies to ensure the security and safety of Nigerians.

“This is an obligation that we must undertake in line with our oath of allegiance to the nation. I will like to recognise the role of our galant troops in all ongoing operations across the country.

“Accordingly, the emotional and spiritual support of the family members and relations at large for the troops is highly appreciable.”

The chief of army staff, who expressed concern over the well-being of students of army school,
assured that their educational and medical facilities had been upgraded.

He particularly congratulated the graduating boys and applauded their determination and discipline during their stay in the school and urged them to be good ambassadors of the institution and the Nigerian Army.

He charged them to always exhibit high sense of discipline, commitment, patriotism and dedication wherever they found themselves.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 149 boys graduated during the 2017/2018 academic session. 

