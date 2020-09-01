The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Ojo was evicted from his former residence at Kabala Costain Kaduna on August 17.

Buratai, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Maj.-Gen Usman Muhammad, said on Tuesday that he was moved by the unfortunate circumstances that led to Ojo’s eviction.

“I was emotionally touched by your plight and consequently directed that an alternative permanent accommodation be secured for you and your family.

“Pursuant to this, we were able to secure a more befitting house at No. 26 Yakowa Street Anguwan Galadima Kaduna.

“It is thus my pleasure to formally present this 3-bedroom house to you as a mark of goodwill and uncommon gesture.

“The Nigerian Army has always demonstrated its willingness to impact on personnel welfare and that of their families.

“It is hoped that this gesture will encourage you to continue to uphold the positive tenets of the Nigerian Army as you live in peace and harmony with members of the civil society.

The new 3 bedroom flat presented to retired Warrant Officer Paul Ojo by Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai on Tuesday September 1, 2020, in Kaduna.(NAN)

“Once more congratulations and I wish you happy stay and enjoying your retirement in peace and tranquility,” Buratai said.

Responding, the retired Warrant Officer thanked the Army chief for coming to his aid, saying it was a demonstration that his services to the army and Nigeria were not in vain.

“I don’t know how to thank him, but Almighty God will give us peace to rule Nigeria well, peace that our soldiers will not be facing this type of thing.

“Without notice or anything, I was ejected and I thank God the ejection has turned into a glory, thank you very much the Chief of Army Staff for what you have done to me.

“I was ejected from my two bedroom house, they scattered my things but today, the Chief of Army Staff has made it possible for me to live in the type of house I never hope I will be able to build,” Ojo said.

He prayed that Nigeria will overcome its security challenges so that all Nigerians will live in peace and tranquillity and the country will record economic growth and development.