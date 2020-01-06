Maj. Ikechukwu Eze,the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in statement on Monday in Jos, said that the inspection took place on Sunday.

According to Eze, the projects are being funded by the COAS under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding the Division, Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo.

He said the COAS, who expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work, assured that he would continue to make the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian Army a top priority.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inspected by COAS include; Ordnance Tailoring Factory, Training School Hostels, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Multipurpose Dam and Integrated Water Treatment Plant, Rhino Officers’ Mess, Medical Services and Hospital

Other projects inspected include, All Saints Church, Rhino Golf Club House, Shooting Range at Miango and Military Cemetery.