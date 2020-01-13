Buratai said the flats, which were fully furnished, were part of efforts to improve the welfare of Army personnel for effective service deliverery.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the 206 flats consist of a block of 26 flats for Senior Non-Commission Officers and five blocks of 36 flats each for Corporals and those below.

Buratai, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Kaduna, Maj.-Gen. Faruq Yahaya, explained that the initiative was part of his effort to improve the living conditions of troops and their general welfare.

He pointed out that the additional steps of furnishing the houses testify to the resolve to improve on troops’ welfare, in spite of other constraints.

According to Buratai, the comfort and health that the accommodation will bring to troops will go a long way in motivating them to rise above the call of duty.

“Indeed, the comfort and health of service personnel is a force multiplier in confronting our internal security challenges.

“Military houses such as this contributes to the well-being of families in general and to the military community.

“I was told that the primary labour for the construction was sourced from the immediate barrack community, which is one of the focus of the barrack’s investments initiative programmes, which entails lifting military families economically,” he said.

The Army chief stressed that the provision of such modern accommodation for the troops will help the military to retain as well as attract the best personnel.

Buratai charged the beneficiaries to keep the facilities in good condition and manage them with utmost care.

Earlier in his remark, Chief of Military Intelligence at the Army headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo disclosed that the conceptualization of the buildings was the baby of the Army chief, to give personnel a sense of belonging.