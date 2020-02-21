Buratai also expressed confidence in the ability of the theatre commander, sector commanders and commanding officers as well as the troops to end the war.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said that Buratai’s congratulatory message and commendations were conveyed in his letter to the Theatre Commander, OPLD, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi on Friday.

Buratai said that the rare display of courage, gallantry and patriotism by the troops and their commanders led to the decimation of the leadership and ranks of the terrorists.

According to him, I have never been so happy and proud of the gallant troops in their concerted efforts of ending the menace of the criminal Boko Haram terrorists’ group and ISWAP.

He urged them to continue to dominate the theatre and maintain high professionalism.

The COAS also implored them not to allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action anywhere as they continued to discharge their legitimate duties.

He further thanked them for the renewed efforts that brought more confidence and hope in the troops by Nigerians.

“I foresee that with the renewed zeal, it is just matter of days to end the menace of Boko Haram terrorists and contain their criminality.

“I am more confident now than ever before with your current robust posture that you will end the BHT/ISWAP menace in no distant time,” he said.

Buratai re-assured the troops of his continued support and the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to provide the needed support for them to end the insurgency.