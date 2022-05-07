Buratai calls for peaceful coexistence, development of Nigeria

Also, Retired Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, was conferred with the honourary title of Akinrogun of Sakiland at the ceremony.

Buratai said conferment of the traditional title on him in Saki was a sign of unity in Nigeria, adding that it must be emulated by all Nigerians, irrespective of religion or tribe.

He said that there could be likelihood of conflict, distrust and acrimony in a society or country where there was disunity.

“If there is unity, there will be unity of purpose for the development and progress of the country and the future of the country will be good.

“We must accommodate everyone from all works of lives.

“My traditional title is a sign that Nigeria is one and symbol of unity, that wherever you are coming from, you are recognised for what you have done.

“I see it as a great honour to me as a person, my family, community, which is Borno State and the Nigerian Army, where I served and retired.

“It is also to all peace loving Nigerians that are fighting for unity and peaceful coexistence of fellow Nigerians,” he said.

Buratai appreciated the Okere of Sakiland and the entire people of the community for honouring him based on what he has done for the country while in the service.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support the Nigerian Army in performing its constitutional role.

Buratai commended Col. Gbenga Adegbola, an indigene of Saki, for his loyalty and love for the people of the town.

He said that Adegbola had attracted various developmental projects, such as Command Science Secondary School, among others, which were beneficial to the town.

In his remarks, the Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Hameed Oyelude, said that traditional rulers would continue to counsel their subjects and foster unity as the 2023 election approaches.

Oyelude described Buratai as a highly detribalised Nigerian, saying that the title was a celebration of excellent and a show of appreciation for what he did while in the service.

Also, the Okere of Sakiland, Oba Khalid Oyedepo, said the titles were conferred on Buratai and Adeosun for their immense contributions to Sakiland and Nigeria in general.

Oyedepo called on youths to imbibe the attitude of the title s and be serious about their education, urging parents to pay attention to the education of their wards for the nation’s growth.