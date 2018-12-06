Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buratai appoints new Operation Lafiya Dole commanders

Buratai appoints new Operation Lafiya Dole commanders

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff. play Buratai appoints new Operation Lafiya Dole commanders (Press)

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has appointed new commanders for Operation Lafiya Dole, the military task force in the North-East.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Usman, the newly promoted Maj.-Gen. O.T. Akinjobi, Head of the Operations Monitoring Team at the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, has been appointed Commander, Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

He said that Maj.-Gen. M.G. Ali, Commander, 9 Brigade, had been appointed Commander of the newly created Nigerian Army Special Forces Command.

He said that Brig.-Gen. B.R. Sinjen would command Integrated Fire Support, while Brig.-Gen. F.O. Omoigui, had been moved from 2 Division, Nigerian Army to Army Headquarters’ Department of Training and Operations as Director of Operations.

Usman stated that the deployment moved Brig.-Gen. T.A. Lagbaja to 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army as commander.

Also affected, he said, was Brig.-Gen. O.R. Aiyenigba, Director, Land Warfare, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, who had been assigned to Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Head of Operations Monitoring Team.

According to Usman, Brig.-Gen. A.U. Kuliya is to take over as Director, Land Warfare at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

“Similarly, new Brigade Commanders have been appointed for some of the Brigades at Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“These include Brig.-Gen. E.F. Oyinlola, 22 Brigade; Brig.-Gen. V.U. Okoro, 25 Task Force Brigade; Brig.-Gen. A.B. Mohammed, 26 Task Force Brigade and Brig.-Gen. A.O. Oyelade, 27 Task Force Brigade.

“Brig.-Gen. M.T. Usman, 28 Task Force Brigade and Brig.-Gen. M.G. Kangye, 37 Brigade.’’

The army spokesman added that Brig.-Gen. A.S. Ishaq had been appointed as Coordinator, Nigeria Police Force for Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

He also announced that new commanders had been appointed for the various Army Headquarters Logistics Commands at the theatre.

“These include Brig.-Gen. A.G. Ibrahim, Brig.-Gen. P.N. Okeson and Brig.-Gen. O.A. Aminu, for Logistics Base I, II and III, respectively.”

Usman said the posting affected several Commanding Officers of the various units in Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

He said Buratai had directed that all those affected by the posting must remain committed and fully in charge until they were properly relieved in line with standard operating procedures and military professional ethics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai had, shortly after decorating the newly-promoted senior officers on Thursday in Abuja, hinted that deployments were in the offing for them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
2 DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's...bullet
3 Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identitybullet

Related Articles

Federal Government directs Chief of Air Staff to join Buratai in North East
Buratai is a symbol of Buhari’s change agenda, says analyst
Defence Minister directs Buratai to remain in North East until security improves
Prove you have better training, tactics than terrorists, Buratai charges Special Forces
Fake news threatens national security, operations – Buratai
2 suicide bombers killed in Borno
Troops dislodge Boko Haram from hideout
Boko Haram: Buratai charges troops to take offensive posture
Presidency says military will never get enough funding

Local

Osun Governorship Rerun Election: Oyetola beats Adeleke
I will run an inclusive, participatory government – Oyetola
Soldiers rescue old man, kill 2 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
Troops kill 1 Boko Haram insurgent, arrest 2 in Borno
Fulani herdsmen killed nearly 1,700 people in 2018, GTI report
Fulani herdsmen killed nearly 1,700 people in 2018, says Global Terrorism Index report
Again! Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje
You have no powers to investigate Ganduje, court tells Kano Assembly
X
Advertisement