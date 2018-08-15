Pulse.ng logo
Buratai, 49 senior officers take language test in Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba

  • Published:
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai and 49 senior officers on Wednesday at the Army Headquarters, Abuja took a language proficiency test in Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba languages.

Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the army spokesman, said the test was part of the army’s effort to ensure that all personnel are proficient in the use of the three major Nigerian languages.

Chukwu said the test came after eight months of intensive lecture organised by the army headquarters for the senior officers.

He said the belief in the army was that understanding those languages would aid troops during internal security operations across the country.

“This will also enhance mutual cooperation between the army and the general public.”

Chukwu said the senior officers that participated in the test included Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, Directors, among others.

He quoted Buratai as commending the officers for their conduct throughout the period of the test.

The army chief said the result of the test will be announced soon and urged them to prepare for another exam next week.

Buratai upon assumption of office in 2015, enjoined all personnel to learn the three major Nigerian languages as part of a deliberate effort to  improve communication skill among troops. 

