Buni flags off construction of ₦5bn Danchuwa – Jajere road

He said the road was on the drawing board since 1999 and various attempts to construct it failed due to various challenges.

Buni said the contract awarded to Qumex Nigeria Ltd would be completed within 18 months.

The governor directed the contractors to adhere to all specifications contained in the contractual agreement, adding that his administration accorded priority to road infrastructure development.

“The administration was confronted with the problems of insecurity; COVID-19 lockdown, and the global recession which impacted negatively on both the national and state economy.

“However, this administration bravely weathered the storm to construct over 30 township and inter-town road projects among other competing demands.

“ Today, most of these roads have been completed while some few are at appreciable stages of completion,” he said.

The governor said the state recently awarded 25.3km of roads with corresponding 50.6km concrete drains in Damaturu, Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru and Geidam.

He said the state had also provided skill acquisition training to 100 youths in Jajere with a start-up capital of ₦150,000 each, while 500 farmers received inputs.

Buni, therefore, enjoined benefiting communities to cooperate with the contractor for timely completion of the project.