Buni directs hospitals to treat Yobe villagers wounded in accidental NAF airstrike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor has also ordered relief materials be offered to the victims of the airstrike

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni
Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni

Governor Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu to offer free medical services to those who sustained injuries during the Buhari village fighter airstrike in Yunusari Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yunusari, which shares an international border with Niger Republic has an area of 3,790 km2 and a population of 125,821 according to the 2006 census.

This is contained in a statement by Mala-Buni's Director General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu.

Mala-Buni also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to cater for the immediate needs of the families of the deceased persons and other members of the community.

The governor commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the Wednesday air strike.

Mala-Buni directed his Special Adviser on Security Affairs, retired Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalan, to liaise with the Nigerian Air Force and the Multi National Joint Task Force, to identify the root cause of the strike.

"Government will work closely with the security forces especially the Nigerian Air Force to establish what actually happened.

"This is very important and necessary for us to guard against future occurrence and to safeguard the lives of our people," the governor said.

Buni reiterated the commitment of the state government to cooperate with all security agencies to ensure the safety of the people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

