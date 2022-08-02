RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buni approves N619.5m for payment of pension, gratuities

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the payment of N619.5 million for local government pensions and gratuities.

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]
Buni, in a statement by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, said the payment was for batch 45.

He said N449.6 million of the amount would be paid to 274 retirees, while N169.9 was for the next-of-kin of 93 deceased civil servants.

Meanwhile, the governor has also approved the placement of 102 allied healthcare students on a Grade Level 05 in the state’s civil service.

Buni listed the beneficiaries to include students studying physiotherapy, pharmacy, radiography, nursing and medical laboratory sciences in various universities across the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

