Buni approves N500m agric loan for 4,000 teachers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved N500 million agricultural facility for 4,000 teachers across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni. [Dailypost]
Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni. [Dailypost]

He said each of the teachers would receive N120,000 to enable them to engage in agricultural production.

Mohammed said the loan would be disbursed to the teachers in two phases to equip and prepare them ahead of the 2023 cropping season effectively.

The governor’s aide advised the beneficiaries to use the support effectively for the intended purpose.

He said the facility would be access through the Yobe Microfinance Bank, and would be repay within 24 months through the state Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

According to Mohammed, the Managing Director of the bank, Dr Sheriff Al-Muhajir, has assured beneficiaries unhindered access to the facility.

“We are prepared and working on the last stage before the disbursement of the loan.

“Let me re-emphasise the position and advice by Gov. Mai Mala Buni, that the beneficiaries of this loan should use it effectively to promote food security and sufficiency,” Al-Muhajir was quoted as saying in the statement.

