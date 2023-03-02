Buni approves N500m agric loan for 4,000 teachers

He said each of the teachers would receive N120,000 to enable them to engage in agricultural production.

Mohammed said the loan would be disbursed to the teachers in two phases to equip and prepare them ahead of the 2023 cropping season effectively.

The governor’s aide advised the beneficiaries to use the support effectively for the intended purpose.

He said the facility would be access through the Yobe Microfinance Bank, and would be repay within 24 months through the state Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

According to Mohammed, the Managing Director of the bank, Dr Sheriff Al-Muhajir, has assured beneficiaries unhindered access to the facility.

“We are prepared and working on the last stage before the disbursement of the loan.

