Buni approves free surgeries for indigent 850 patients in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

50 patients from each of the 17 Local Government Areas of the state will benefit from the gesture.

Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni [Punch]
This is contained in a statement by Yusuf Ali, Buni’s Senior Special Assistant, Digital and Strategic Communication, issued in Damaturu on Monday.

He said the approval was revealed by the Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr Babagana Machina.

According to Ali, 50 patients from each of the 17 Local Government Areas of the state will benefit from the gesture.

"This programme is courtesy of the approval by Governor Mai Mala Buni, to assist the indigent residents of the State who cannot afford these special medical surgeries.

"People with identified ailments such as Hernia, Hydrocele, Cystocele, Ganglion/Lipoma, and Appendicitis requiring surgical intervention are advised to immediately visit the designated General Hospitals for the procedures," the aide said.

Ali assured that the state government was determined to make health care more affordable and accessible for the benefit of its people.

