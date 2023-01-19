ADVERTISEMENT
Buni approves 35% subsidy for new modern market stores, stalls

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved 35 per cent subsidy for shops and stalls in the newly commissioned modern markets, to boost business activities.

This is contained in a statement signed by Buni’s Director Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu.

The director said the reduction in prices of the shops became necessary to support and encourage traders to operate in the new markets for business to thrive.

Thus, he said, the Ground Floor Prime View Double with an initial price tag of N468, 000 for rent per annum is now reduced to N304, 200 while the Ground Floor Prime View Single initially put at N390,000 is now to be given out at N253,500 per annum.

Similarly, the aide said, the Ground Floor Prime View with two face that was to attract N442,000 is now to cost N287,300 per annum, and Ground Floor others Double put at N390,000 is now reduced to N253,500.

“ The Ground Floor Others Single initially with a rent tag of N325,000 will now be N211,250 as and Ground Floor others two face is N253,500 against the initial price of N390,000,” the aide said.

He said the upstairs prime view double was slashed to N253,500 from the initial rate of N390,000. while upstairs prime view single would go for N211,250 as against N325,000, among others.

Similarly, the aide said, outdoor fish stall was reduced to N67,600 from the initial rate of N104,000 while the open stalls was now N84,500 as against N130,000.

Buni approves 35% subsidy for new modern market stores, stalls

