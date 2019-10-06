The Kwara State House of Assembly has explained why it seized two properties belonging to the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The assembly said an expanse of land popularly called ‘Ile Arugbo’ and the Alimi Chalet allegedly owned by Saraki were seized because there are no evidence that he paid for them.

The legislature described Saraki’s acquisition of the party as ‘paddy-paddy’ arrangement.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Speaker, Ibrahim Sheriff, stated that the allocation of posh property to Saraki during governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s administration was a violation of the Kwara State Former Governor’s Pension Law 2010, as amended, which had already taken care of him (Saraki), Punch reports.

In a statement titled, ‘Our position on the seizure of Alimi Chalet, Saraki’s House’, the state lawmakers said there was an evidence that Saraki acquired the property illegally.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (News247)

The statement reads in part: “The Ile Arugbo had been erected on land originally meant for the expansion of the Civil Service Clinic and Phase II of the State Government Secretariat without any evidence that anyone paid a dime to the government for the land.

“The noise surrounding the affected property is politically motivated, as other public property unlawfully acquired are also being looked into.

“We dare say that allowing impunity to stand, no matter who is affected and how long it has taken place, is a disservice to the state and its people.

“Apart from the fact that the purported sale of the Alimi Chalet did not conform to the Kwara State former Governors’ Pension Law 2010, as amended, which incidentally was the brainchild of Saraki, we contend that there is no record anywhere that Saraki paid a dime to have the property transferred to him. The transfer only fits into what the late Fela Anikulapo called ‘paddy-paddy’ arrangement.”

The legislature also challenged Saraki, who was the state governor from 2003 to 2011, to present his evidence of payment to prove that he acquired the properties legally.

The Assembly said, “The pension law takes adequate care of the former governor (Saraki). The law allows ex-governors to own a five-bedroomed duplex, as opposed to the Alimi Chalet, which consists of three separate chalets with three boys’ quarters of three rooms each and, therefore, does not fit into the recommendation of the pension law of 2010.

“Aside from the three houses on over one hectare of land on Alimi Road supposedly given to Saraki under the state pension law, Saraki also got N250m under the same law to build another retirement home for himself.

“The said Alimi Chalet, which was gifted to him, is the property of the people of Kwara State and was never contemplated as a gift to former governors.”

However, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara State, Mr Kola Shittu, has described the Assembly’s action as ill-conceived and malicious.

According to Punch, Shittu said the move is an indication that the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is out on a vendetta mission.