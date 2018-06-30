Bukola Saraki wants non performing security chiefs sacked

news

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has called for the sack of non performing security chiefs.

Saraki said this while reacting to the killings in various parts of the country allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

According to Channels Television, the Senate President made the call in Kwara state where he went to visit communities hit by rainstorm.

“This is not something to be politicised. If somebody is not capable and cannot do what he has to do, let others have the opportunity to do it,” a visibly angry Saraki said before accusing the security chiefs and agencies of failing to work together.”

Security agenciesare not united

The Senate President also accused the security agencies in the country of refusing to work together.

“We have had situations where security officials have told us there is poor coordination. One, A is not talking to B, B is not talking to A. They don’t attend meetings jointly and things need to be done.

“Let us forget the issue of party, these are lives of people – and let’s remove politics. It is not about who is the Speaker of the House, who is the President of the Senate. It is about Nigeria,” he said.

“As you know, the National Assembly under my leadership, many months back, had seen this danger, called for a security summit, we had addressed the issue of security architecture. We had said that there is definitely a failure of the security architecture of the country.

“You are all very aware that some service chiefs decided in their own wisdom that there is no need for them to work with the National Assembly to address these issues.

“There is no society that continues to see the kind of killings here and think that it should be business as usual. It requires drastic action, it requires a collaboration of all agencies and all arms of government for us to be serious," he added.

President MuhammaduBuhari has also directed security chiefs in the country to remain vigilant and ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.

The president gave the directive in Jos, Plateau, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at an interactive session with stakeholders in the aftermath of the recent killings in some communities in the state.