Bukola Saraki still frontrunner to pick PDP nomination ticket

As the race to clinch PDP's nomination ticket continues, Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that he won't be stepping down for anyone in his party.

He reportedly mentioned this on Friday, October 5, 2018, through his campaign spokesperson Ilemona Onoja also thinks he has more chances than others in his party.

Onoja dismissed rumours that he might surrender to another aspirant.

“This rumour is unfounded and totally lacking in truth and substance. Dr. Saraki has absolutely no intentions of stepping down his ambitions in favour of any aspirant.

“In fact, Dr. Saraki is the foremost aspirant of the party for the presidential primaries and considers himself well placed not only to emerge as the candidate of the party, but also to convincingly beat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the February 2019 Presidential election.

“It is in furtherance of this confidence that Dr. Saraki has continually met with delegates, stakeholders and faithful members of the party to promote his #GrowNigeria message as well as his proposed policies and plans.

“We urge the public to disregard this rumour as exactly what is it — a rumour by people being spread by people who should know better,” the campaign spokesperson cautions.

On Saturday, the PDP is expected to host a convention to determine who gets the presidential ticket.