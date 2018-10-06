Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Bukola Saraki still frontrunner to pick PDP nomination ticket

Saraki Senate president still frontrunner to pick PDP nomination ticket

Stepping down for another presidential aspirant in his party seems like an odd thing to do for Saraki .

  • Published:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki leads protest at INEC office play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki leads protest at INEC office

(Twitter/@bukolasaraki)

As the race to clinch PDP's nomination ticket continues, Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that he won't be stepping down for anyone in his party.

He reportedly mentioned this on Friday, October 5, 2018, through his campaign spokesperson Ilemona Onoja also thinks he has more chances than others in his party.

Bukola Saraki still frontrunner to pick PDP nomination ticket play

Senate president has denied rumors that he is stepping down from presidential role.

(Twitter)

ALSO READ: Saraki faults police statement on party's march

Onoja dismissed rumours that he might surrender to another aspirant.

“This rumour is unfounded and totally lacking in truth and substance. Dr. Saraki has absolutely no intentions of stepping down his ambitions in favour of any aspirant.

“In fact, Dr. Saraki is the foremost aspirant of the party for the presidential primaries and considers himself well placed not only to emerge as the candidate of the party, but also to convincingly beat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the February 2019 Presidential election.

“It is in furtherance of this confidence that Dr. Saraki has continually met with delegates, stakeholders and faithful members of the party to promote his #GrowNigeria message as well as his proposed policies and plans.

“We urge the public to disregard this rumour as exactly what is it — a rumour by people being spread by people who should know better,” the campaign spokesperson cautions.

Bukola Saraki still frontrunner to pick PDP nomination ticket play

Senate President Bukola Saraki is contesting against 11 others interested in becoming the president on Nigeria next year.

(Guardian)

On Saturday, the PDP is expected to host a convention to determine who gets the presidential ticket.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries...bullet
2 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
3 Osinbajo Vice President says you can now register that business for...bullet

Local

Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns, Zainab Ahmed steps in
Zainab Ahmed Skye Bank: Finance minister wants CBN, NDIC to prosecute directors
Ahmad Sani Yarima
Buhari Sen. Yarima, Anyim keep mum after meeting with president
Independence Day: Support competent leaders - Saraki
PDP Protest Saraki faults police statement on party's march
Civil society organisations praise Osun governorship election
Oyetola Osun Governor-elect pays 'Thank You' visit to Buhari at Aso Rock
X
Advertisement