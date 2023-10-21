Bukola Saraki Foundation settles Mr Ibu's medical expenses

Recall the veteran actor appeared in a video posted on social media on his 62nd birthday on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, soliciting financial support from Nigerians to settle accumulated medical bills.

Mr Ibu disclosed that he'd been hospitalised for weeks and his ailment had defied all treatments applied by doctors, adding that he was at risk of having his leg amputated.

Meanwhile, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation, a non-governmental organisation owned by a former Senate President of the same name, declared in a statement on its Facebook page on Friday, October 20, 2023, that it has fully covered the actor's medical expenses.

“The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.