Some residents of a two-storey building in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State are currently trapped after the building collapsed on Friday, July 24, 2020.

The building, located along Cemetery Road, opposite the Health Centre in Ebute Metta, collapsed on Friday afternoon, according to a report by Channels Television.

The building housed shops and residential apartments that are currently buried under the rubble.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) arrived at the scene soon after the collapse occurred, and are working to save those in distress.

