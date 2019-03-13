A three-storey building located in Itafaaji area of Lagos Island, collapsed on Wednesday, March 13, 2019; with early reports suggesting that some primary school pupils and scores of residents have been trapped in the rubble.

It was gathered that the Primary School is located on the top floor of the building, which is reported to be a residential building with several apartments.

AFP reports that at least 10 primary school pupils are still trapped in the rubble, at the time of filing this.

According to reports, about 100 pupils are still trapped and scores have been rushed to the general hospital in Marina, at the time of filing this report.

Emergency and rescue teams are currently at the scene of the incident, Pulse has learnt.

Building collapses are common in Lagos, Nigeria's most populous city and commercial capital.

Lagos Island, like other suburbs in Lagos, is littered with old, poorly maintained structures, most of whom would not pass basic structural engineering tests.

Pulse correspondents on the ground report that there are about 150 pupils in the school. 30 of this number had ventured out for sporting activities when the collapse occurred.

So far, 4 of the pupils have been rescued with 2 said to have appeared lifeless.

Pulse will be updating this story subsequently, as we are headed to the site of the collapse for the rest of the story.