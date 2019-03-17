Mr Olakunle Lasisi, Secretary of the Lagos office of NRCS told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Sunday in.Lagos.

He said the project would help the survivors, particularly the students, overcome the trauma.

According to Lasisi, the branch decide to embark on the project after concluding its need assessment for the survivors.

Weve been able to reach out to the people affected and were trying to help them recover.

One of the things they need to do is to go back to school.

If they keep waiting at home, they will still be dealing with the trauma but if theyre sent back to school immediately, it will ease some of their burdens, he explained.

The secretary further explained that the society was carrying out psychosocial support for the victims; through visits, counselling and provision of relief materials.

He pledged the continued support of NRCS to the victims,as much as it could.

The secretary commended the staff of the Lagos Island General Hospital for the care given to the survivors.

He also commended all those who had reached out to Red Cross to offer one service or the other.

Lasisi, however, urged individual s and corporate organisations to support the societys project in helping the children go back to school. We are looking to provide 40 children with a minimum of N100, 000 per child.

N50, 000 is what were looking forward to for school fees, provide uniforms, books while the remaining N50,000 will be given as stipends for the child.

The NRCS can be reached at its office, located in Makoko, Lagos and by telephone on 08023310969, he said.