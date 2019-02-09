The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is on a visit to the state to hold a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With the free flow of traffic, a huge crowd had gathered at the Teslim Balogun Stadium venue of rally in Surulere as at 11.a.m., awaiting the arrival of the president.

NAN reports that the Saturday rally had generated apprehension about heavy traffic following the announcement by the state government on Wednesday that it would close no fewer than 18 major routes including Ikorodu Road and Third Mainland Bridge.

The state government, however, made a U-turn on Friday when it said the movements would no longer be restricted.

NAN correspondent who monitored traffic on major roads reports there was free flow of traffic of people and vehicles as of 10am.

On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, the traffic was unusually free, as there were very few vehicles on the road.

Commercial motorcyclists who make brisk business from the traffic around Cement and Mongoro bus stops recorded little patronage as there very few commuters.

Around Ikeja along and Ile-zik which are traffic flash points on a normal day, motorists had smooth rides as traffic was light.

The situation was the same up till Oshodi bus stop ,where commercial activities were low at the popular Arena Market and Oshodi main market.

On Agege motor road, from Mushin through Idi-Oro and Ojuelegba ,commercial buses waited at bus stops to pick the few customers they could manage to get.

Also on Ikorodu road, driving was exciting as traffic was very light from Onipanu, Palmgrove and Obanikoro and other areas.

However, the was a bit of traffic jam around Stadium bus stop, by Teslim Balogun Stadium as party faithful and residents were seen in many buses arriving at the rally venue.

NAN reports that security was tight at the venue of the rally as they were so many security personnel strategically stationed, screening people.

Hundreds of policemen and soldiers were seen moving around the stadium to ensure security, while some were riding on horses, others were holding sniffer dogs.

The stadium was almost filled to capacity as of 11am as thousands of party faithful in APC uniforms had arrived waiting for the arrival of the president.

Traders were seen making brisk business from sale of brooms, APC branded caps, vests and flutes.