Buhari's visa-on-arrival policy boosts tourism, says Lai

''All our visitors here today got visa on arrival. That shows that the federal government's visa-on-arrival policy is working,'' Lai said.

  Published:
Nigeria can’t face another civil war - Lai Mohammed play Lai Mohammed lauds FG's visa-on-arrial policy. (FMIC)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the federal government's visa-on-arrival policy has boosted the tourism sector.

The Minister made the assertion in Abuja on Monday,October 22, 2018, when he received members of the Latin America Motorcyclists Association (LAMA), who are in Nigeria for a tour of heritage sites and other tourist attractions in the country.

''All our visitors here today got visa on arrival. That shows that the federal government's visa-on-arrival policy is working,'' he said.

Mohammed said the presence of the international bikers in Nigeria is a testimony to the fact that the Administration's quest to promote the country's cultural heritage and tourism sites is yielding fruits.

''As you tour Nigeria, under the 'Rediscover Heritage Bikers Tour of Nigeria', and visit historical heritage sites, you beam the searchlight on those sites for the world to see.

“You will see these heritage sites for yourselves as you travel through our culturally-rich and diverse nation. These sites include museums, monuments, homes of national heroes and other tourist sites,” he said.

The Minister enlisted the support of the bikers to become Nigeria's heritage ambassadors by spreading the news of the country's hidden treasures and their experiences.

President of LAMA, Mario Nieves, said the group, which consists of members from 24 countries, is in Nigeria to rediscover the country’s culture and heritage as well as promote unity among the human race.

“We are just a group of humble motorcyclists that decided to arrange and create some type of impact in our society. We believe that it is more important to be human than it is to be black or white or oriental or Indian, because we belong to the human race and we believe that we are all one people,” he said.

Nieves said Nigeria has set a good example for them in humility, respect and hospitality, and that when they return to their respective countries, they will spread the good news about Nigeria.

While giving a background on the tour, the acting Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Abdulkarim Kadiri, said the bikers, from Brazil, US and Mexico, among others, and their Nigerian counterparts will tour 11 states of the federation in order to rediscover Nigeria and its rich cultural heritage.

