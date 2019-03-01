Ribadu, the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), gave the assurance at a thank you reception for members of the directorate on Friday in Abuja.

We will continue to be happy in the next four years because we have re-elected a good man.

Buhari is a good man, he is genuine, he is a honest and fair gentleman.

He will protect our resources, he will not allow bad people to cheat us and steal from our commonwealth, he will not, and that is what we want in a leader.

He will not go and sell Nigeria, he will not sell whatever that we have, he will not sit with anybody to plot evil or do bad thing, he will not, Ribadu said.

He added that ahead of the Feb. 23, Presidential and National Assembly elections, Buhari refused to allow the traditional way of politicians and did not take advantage of public institutions to achieve his desire.

According to him, Buhari refused to interfere with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but rather charged the directorate to sell APC to Nigerians who have the final say.

He added that it was not about money, or intimidation, saying that Nigerian electorate were given free opportunity and chance to decide and they decided through their votes.

Ladies and gentlemen, let us be proud of ourselves, we did something that money cannot buy, we did it honestly and only God can testify to that, Ribadu said.

He urged members of the directorate to be proud of themselves for campaigning for President Buhari and the partys candidates ahead of the elections, adding that they would be rewarded.

He said their reward may not be immediate, but that they would certainly be rewarded.

Ribadu, however, said that the general elections were not over, because the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections were still ahead.

He, therefore, appealed to members of the directorate to go back and continue to campaign for APC candidates, saying that it was not yet time to rest until it was over.

We have another election coming up on March 9, it is a very important election for the party, I want to appeal to all of us, let us take it as very important.

We have already done a wonderful job and we are capable of doing that again, the work we are doing is a continuation of supporting President Buhari because he would need a party that has majority of states.

He would need more governors so that he can carry on with his work and implement the policies of our party.

The governors would also require our own State House of Assembly members. Governance is about a team work, Ribadu said.