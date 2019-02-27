The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the children, between the ages of 10 and 16, who chanted sai Baba , beating drums and singing songs while dancing, said their joy knew no bounds as the continuation of the School Feeding Programme for another four years, would be guaranteed.

Some of them who spoke to NAN, said it would have been catastrophic if Buhari had lost the battle, which, by extension, would have meant farewell to their favourite delicacies in schools.

One of them,Yakubu Shehu, 14 year-old primary pupil, said they were trekking to celebrate the emergence of President Buhari to complete his four years tenure as the president of Nigeria.

He said that Buhari had given the children hope through the school feeding programme, which had assisted in reducing truancy and late coming in schools.

Another pupil, Ahmed Bashir, aged 10, said the initiative to celebrate in that manner was purely theirs, adding that the exercise was worth it.

Wepromised to trek the whole city of Bauchi to celebrate Baba Buharis victory; we love baba so much; most of us did not sleep last night as we were anxiously waiting for the outcome of the election, he said.

Eldest among the children, 16 year-old Dauda Gurama, said Buhari had done much for children and the country.

You can see that corruption has no place in his administration and the security challenges have reduced to the minimum; I like Baba naturally; all of us here appreciate Baba Buhari, he said.

NAN however observes that no female pupil participated in what looks like an endurance trek.