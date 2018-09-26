Pulse.ng logo
Buhari's UN speech fails to keep Governor Obaseki awake (Photos)

Obaseki Buhari's UN speech fails to keep Edo Governor awake (Photos)

The governor was caught dozing off while President Buhari addressed world leaders in New York.

  • Published:
Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, found it hard to stay awake while President Muhammadu Buhari addressed world leaders at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly play Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, sleeping at the UN General Assembly while President Muhammadu Buhari was addressing the UN (TODAY NEWS AFRICA/Emmanuel Ikodor)

Unflattering pictures of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, have emerged on the internet as he was caught sleeping while President Muhammadu Buhari delivered a speech at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

While the president preached about world peace at the New York event on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, one can only imagine what dreams Governor Obaseki was having as photos caught him with his eyes closed.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, found it hard to stay awake while President Muhammadu Buhari addressed world leaders at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly play Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, found it hard to stay awake while President Muhammadu Buhari addressed world leaders at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (TODAY NEWS AFRICA/Emmanuel Ikodor)

 

After the photographs made waves on the internet on Tuesday, the governor's office has responded to insinuations that his sleeping spell was caused by partying long into the night.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, the governor slept due to fatigue and exhaustion and not for reasons being peddled by "mischievous" people.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, found it hard to stay awake while President Muhammadu Buhari addressed world leaders at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly play Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, found it hard to stay awake while President Muhammadu Buhari addressed world leaders at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly

 

"The disparagers have populated the internet with photographs of the governor when he momentarily succumbed to fatigue after a long flight, preceded by a chaotic itinerary in Edo State before heading to New York for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the United States of America.

"The idle hands and mischievous minds behind the smear campaign against governor Obaseki are clearly not people to be taken seriously," the statement read.

Osagie said the governor is not the first world leader that has succumbed to fatigue and has been photographed while sleeping at a public event. He also noted that the governor has never been portrayed to be a machine and is just as susceptible as all humans.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

