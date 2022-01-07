Buhari’s single biggest capital project sited in South-East, says Kalu

He described the N369 billion second Niger Bridge as the Federal Government’s single largest capital project to be sited in any geo-political zone in the country.

He, therefore, urged the people of the south east to have faith in the president and support his administration.

“The president still has 17 months in office and has a role to play in 2023. He may surprise the southeast zone,” Kalu said.

He described Buhari as a “highly disciplined leader”, saying that his administration’s commitment to the 100 per cent budget implementation in 2020 and 2021 has been unprecedented since 1999.

“No past president or governor in the country has been able to achieve full implementation of the budget since the present democratic dispensation,” he said.

Kalu charged the committees to see themselves as fishers of men, saying they should go round the state to win more members.

He also admonished them to arm themselves with voter cards, in order to use their votes to determine who would become the next governor of Abia.

“I urge you to be serious and committed to the 2023 governorship project.

“It is our duty to install the next governor that would be able to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

Kalu said he had provided effective representation to his Abia north constituency, adding that he had also attracted some road projects to Aba, the commercial hub of Abia.

“I have brought cross-constituency projects, including roads in Ariaria, Industrial and Shoemaker Markets, all in Aba, Isiala Ngwa North and South,” he said.

In separate speeches, Messrs Ndukwe Orji and Mr Peter Ndukwe, Chairmen of OUK Movement and Reality Organisation, respectively, pledged their continued loyalty to Kalu.

They also promised that they would work assiduously to recruit more members, adding that they are determined to use their votes to elect a grassroot-oriented leadership in 2023.

The President of Reality Organisation Worldwide and Kalu’s mother, Eunice, urged the two groups to remain committed and steadfast to the 2023 project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by members of Reality Organisation in diaspora, Chief Daniel Eke, and Chief Ese N. Ese.