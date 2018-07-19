news

The Senate on Thursday, acknowledged receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to confirm nomination of Dr. Bello Ingawa from Katsina as Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission.

Buhari also sent names of 12 nominees for appointment as commissioners.

The nominees are Moses Ngbale, Adamawa; Waziri Ngurno, Borno; Bello Mahmoud – Jigawa; Ahmed Sarna, Kebbi; Iyabode Odulate-Yusuf, Ogun; Shehu Danyaya, Niger; Fatai Adebayo, Oyo; Ejoh Chukwuemeka, Anambra; Joe Poroma, Rivers; Ibrahim Mohammed, Kaduna; Aminu Sheidu, Kogi; Simon Etim, Akwa Ibom.

However, the request for confirmation of Ingawa’s and the 12 nominees as commissioners, raised concern among some lawmakers following alleged lopsidedness.

Sen. Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu), said “President Buhari has been biased in appointment of heads of boards for parastatals and agencies of government."

Obinna Ogba (PDP-Ebonyi) also supported Utazi’s position, saying, “there is no fairness.”

He called on the Senate to reject the list, while awaiting outcome of reports from the Senate Committee on Federal Character.

He said, “we cannot continue on this nomination. If you look at this, Ebonyi State slot is completely missing.”

In his remarks, the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki, pleaded with the lawmakers to allow for screening, pending outcome of similar allegations already being investigated by Committee on Federal Character.

“We are saying the same thing. This is just for screening and you know we have no time.

“Let us refer the list for screening as we will be going on holiday next week,” he said.

The decision to send the list for screening was unanimously adopted when Saraki put it to a voice vote.