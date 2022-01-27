RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari's proposed visit to Zamfara cancelled because of poor weather

Gov Matawalle hinted that the president would reschedule his one-day condolence visit to the state next week.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari will no longer visit Zamfara State today due to poor weather conditions.

The President was scheduled to visit the northwest state on Thursday, January 27, 2022, for a one-day official visit to condole with the government and people of the state over the recent killing of 58 persons in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas.

The state governor, Bello Matawalle said the president was unable to proceed to Zamfara after his engagement in Sokoto State due to the poor weather conditions.

The governor said he's been observing the weather conditions since Wednesday and concluded that the President would not be able to visit the state due to the poor weather.

Matawalle, however, hinted that the president would reschedule his one-day condolence visit to the state next week.

