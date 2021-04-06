President Muhammadu Buhari's official driver, Sa'idu Afaka, has died.

The president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the Master Warrant Officer died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 after battling prolonged illness.

Buhari expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased whom he described as 'honest, capable, and reliable'.

He said the soldier's honesty led him to return a bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies to authorities while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia in 2016.

President Buhari left Nigeria last week for a routine medical check-up in London, United Kingdom.

He has faced criticism for not significantly improving healthcare in his nearly six years in office, especially at the State House Clinic meant to serve the nation's first family.

The First Lady Aisha Buhari has in the past publicly lamented how underequipped the Clinic was.