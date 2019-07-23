Exactly five months after his re-election, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally forwarded names of his preferred ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read President Buhari's letter at plenary on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Twelve former ministers were renominated by President Buhari. They include; Chris Ngige, Adamu Adamu, Ogbonnaya Onu, Geoffery Onyeama, Zainab Ahmed, Hadi Sirika and Abubakar Malami.

Others are; Lai Mohammed, Osagie Enahire, Suleiman Adamu, Mohammed Bello, Babatunde Fashola, and Rotimi Amaechi.

Eighteen new others made the cut. They are; George Akume, Godswill, Rauf Aregbesola, Adeniyi Adebayo and Timipre Silva.

ALSO READ: ‘How Buhari’s delay in appointing ministers is killing the economy’

Nigerians on Twitter have not stopped talking about President Buhari's second term ministerial list.

While some expressed surprise over the list, others are a bit disappointed.

Here is what Nigerians are saying about the list.