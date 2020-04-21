Lawal Mato, one of president Muhammadu Buhari's personal bodyguards, has died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The president's media aide, Bashir Ahmad, announced on Tuesday that Mato, a warrant officer, struggled with diabetes.

The deceased had served the president for a long time before his death, Ahmad said.

Lawal Mato [TheCable]

"After three years of struggling with diabetes, one of President @MBuhari’s personal bodyguards, Warrant Officer, Lawal Mato has passed away, earlier today.

"Mr. Mato had been working with the President for many years before he won the 2015 elections," the presidential aide tweeted.

Buhari described the deceased as "very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus".

Mato's death comes days after the president also lost his long-time friend and chief of staff, Abba Kyari, to the coronavirus disease.

Kyari died in Lagos last week, almost a month after he was diagnosed with the disease that has infected over 2.5 million people across the world.