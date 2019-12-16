President Muhammadu Buhari on Feb. 5, signed the Executive Order 5 to improve local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components.

Adamu was speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the 5th Ette Ette annual distinguished lecture organised by the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture was instituted by NICE in honour of Rev. Ette Ikpong Ette.

The minister said implementing the order will also free up more jobs for Nigerians as well as increase their access to procurement opportunities in contracts.

He said the order will also promote application of local content in science, technology and innovation in Nigeria.

According to Adamu, the Executive Order 5 is probably the best thing that has happened to engineering and professionals in the history of the country.

“It is Mr President’s call to partnership for national development, we therefore must key in quickly and play our individual and collective roles, taking our affairs in our hands,’’ he said.

Adamu further highlighted the commitment of the Buhari’s administration towards development of Nigerian engineers and other professionals.

He added this was evident in the president’s amendment of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria(COREN) Act, 2018, mandating it to monitor and enforce relevant laws.

Mr Adekunle Mokuolou, President, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), and chairman of the occasion, represented by his deputy, Mr Tasiu Saad also commended Buhari on the executive order 5.

“We all have been crying that Nigerian professionals were not been utilised as we kept importing all manners of professionals.

“In the present executive order, we have to organise and play our part,’’ Mokuolu said.

He said the organisation wanted the Federal Government to strictly implement the order adding,“this is a collective thing that includes our efforts by working hard to make sure it is fully implemented.”

Ms Aishatu Umar, National Chairman, NICE, also lauded the President on the executive order.

“This makes it incumbent on all Nigerian policy makers, relevant government agencies and professionals to play our roles, just like other emerging markets.

“It is to capitalise on the opportunities that have come as a result of rapid economic transformation and focus on improving the building blocks on which long term prosperity depends,’’ she said.