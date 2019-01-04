Mr Ade Omole, Convener, President Muhammadu Buhari Volunteer Group,has said that Buhari’s desire to develop the country was beyond power acquisition.

Omole stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said the president was always preoccupied with nation building and improving the lot of Nigerians.

He said the group which is based in the United Kingdom with members in Nigeria comprised professionals, students and businessmen and women in various fields.

Omole said members of the group were primarily motivated by patriotic determination to take Nigeria to the next level.

“After a careful and through perusal of President Buhari’s achievements in three cardinal points of the APC-led administration which included security,economy and fight against corruption.

“Its projections and promises, policies and programs viz a viz the opposition, we came to the conclusion that beyond acquisition of power and winning elections, Buhari is obsessed with nation building.

“This is a rare trait in a clime where all energies are usually dissipated on winning elections and on governance.

“Therefore, we resolved to throw our hats into the ring in support of Buhari‘s re-election,” he said.

He stressed that the group had unshakable commitment and unbiased optimism of victory for President Buhari and all APC candidates in the coming elections.

The convener added that the group was, however, guided by a set of rules and was poised to encourage politics of non violence and non divisiveness, and it also frowned at ethnic and religion-based politics.

He said the group was also poised to promote and encourage issues-based politics, not politics of mudslinging and character assassination.

He said the group through its market-2-market campaigns was already sensitising and educating Nigerians, especially those at the grassroots on why they should re-elect President Buhari in the coming election.

Omole said a second initiative named office-2-office campaign kicked off earlier this week to complement the market-2-market exercise.

He said the essence of the Market-2-Market Campaigns was to take the message of the achievements of Buhari and the APC government to market men and women and those at the grassroots.

He said the decision was taken when the group realised that the achievements of the Buhari-led administration were under reported.

The convener said the volunteers who began the campaign in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had so far visited the Garki Modern Market, Utako Market, and Kubwa Market.

He further said that other markets visited within the FCT were Wuse II Modern Market, Gwarinpa Market, Area One Shopping Centre and Nyanya Market in the suburb of the FCT.

He said the campaign train had already visited the Kaduna Central Market and had also concluded plans to visit the Lokoja Modern Market on Saturday.

Omole also said that the group was looking at the possibility of taking the message on Buhari’s achievements and why he should be re-elected on Feb. 16, to other markets across the federation.

He said the group was gaining momentum as the campaign was beginning to yield desired results, especially as people were now appreciating the achievements of the Buhari-led administration.