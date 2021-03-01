President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina, says the Federal Government should be given some credit for how it has resolved recent school abductions.

Buhari was first elected president in 2015 partly on his promise to significantly resolve Nigeria's insecurity headache, especially on the back of the abduction of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014.

However, terrorists and bandits have carried out at least four high-profile school abductions under the president's administration.

When questioned regarding the dire situation during an interview on Channels TV on Monday, March 1, 2021, Adesina said Nigerians should be more charitable in their consideration of the situation.

"When those abductions happened, how did they end? You look at the end result.

"This is a vast country with security challenges. There could be glitches and shortcomings in one area or the other. But how do those things end?

"So give some credit to this government," he said.

107 of the 113 students that were kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe in 2018 were returned a month later, but five of them died in the custody of their kidnappers.

The remaining schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, remains with her Boko Haram captors till date.

All 344 students that were abducted in Kankara, Katsina in December 2020 were also returned after a week, while 24 students and 14 others abducted from a school in Kagara, Niger State last month were returned after nine days.

However, one student was killed when the kidnappers attacked the school.

The 317 schoolgirls abducted from a school in Jangebe, Zamfara last month have not regained their freedom.

Adesina said on Monday that the government is doing everything to ensure that the students will soon be released.