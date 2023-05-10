Buhari's dentist keeps him in London for 1 more week
President Buhari flew to London on May 3 for the coronation of King Charles III.
Femi Adesina, the president's spokesman confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
"The specialist requires to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced," Adesina added.
President Buhari hained other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023.
