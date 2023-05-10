The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari's dentist keeps him in London for 1 more week

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Buhari flew to London on May 3 for the coronation of King Charles III.

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]
Femi Adesina, the president's spokesman confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

"The specialist requires to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced," Adesina added.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with King Charles III (second from right) in London ahead of the monarch's May 6 coronation [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with King Charles III (second from right) in London ahead of the monarch's May 6 coronation [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria
President Buhari hained other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

