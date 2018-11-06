news

The University of Cambridge local examination Syndicate has said it could release President Muhammadu Buhari's certificate if he requests for it.

This comes after the president has been accused by the opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), of laundering his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate scandal instead of being remorseful and apologising to Nigerians.

The UK-based examination body oversaw the conduct of final year secondary school examination in Nigeria and placement into foreign universities in the 1960s.

In a statement it released on Monday, November 5, 2018, the examination body said that for it to release a candidate's certificate, the student must request for it.

The body made the statement following inquiries by Nigerians interested in authenticating Buhari's certificate.

"We can only confirm or verify results at the direct request of or with the permission of a candidate.This is in accordance with the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulations, Data Protection Act 2018 and section 40 of the Freedom of Information Act 2000.

"Examination results were classed in grades by 1 to 9. 1,2,3,4,5 & 6 indicate a pass with Credit; 7 & 8 indicate a Pass; 9 indicates a Failure.

"To pass the School Certificate, candidates had to pass examinations in a variety of groups. It was compulsory to pass English Language, but not Maths, in order to gain the Certificate.

"The number of candidates who sat for the WASC Hausa examination in 1961 was 152. Our records show that Hausa was set in the Northern Region in 1961," the statement read.

Ahead of 2019 general elections, presentation of academic certificate to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a requirement for those seeking elective position.

According to reports, the President only swore to an affidavit claiming that his credentials are with the the Secretary of the Military Board.

However, on Friday, November 2, 2018, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) through its registrar, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae, presented an attestation of result to the president at the presidential villa.

This generated criticism across the country hence the request for Cambridge to release Buhari's certificate.