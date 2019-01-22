The rhetoric during election time is most times amusing. Candidates will say anything to get elected. I guess desperate times call for desperate declarations.

On Monday, January 21, 2018, Mr Tony Nwoye, Director of Youth Mobilisation, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, said that young people will head ministries or parastatals if President Buhari is re-elected.

According to the House of Reps member, he had secured the commitment of President Buhari to change the involvement of youths in his administration when re-elected.

Let the congregation say "Amen!" As I said, election season births silly statements and this is downright silly to the last letter of the word. Election season is the silly season, and this is just one of the silly things.

Sorry, Mr Nwoye that Nigerian youths are not jumping joy over this statement. Apologies, for not doing the 'zanku' over this campaign promise.

Pardon our lack of joy. We are too busy dealing with unstable power supply, unemployment, no health care system and other problems that decades of institutionalized corruption and incompetence have created. We are too busy surviving in this hellish, chaotic country to notice the inconsequential electoral promise.

The promise of increased youth representation in the same as the grand promises a man makes when wooing a woman. After he gets what he wants, all promises made on bended knees are forgotten. Yeah, Nigerian politicians are scum. Let's forget about the lies for a minute and focus on this specific campaign promise.

Do young Nigerians actually want more representation in ministries and parastatals? Are we concerned by the number of young Nigerians working for the Federal Government in Abuja? Identity politics is often tingling for those with less representation. However, not all tingling sensations lead to the fulfillment of cravings. It is more tantalizing than anything else.

To put my argument into proper perspective let's look at what is going on in our universities. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Even though the Federal Government has been in constant talks with ASUU to call off the strike, nothing is forthcoming. Young, bright minds are forced to sit at home because the leaders of the country do not see the funding of education as a top priority.

Disregard the words written in a document and labelled a manifesto. The clearest way to know if a government takes its young people seriously is to find out how much premium it places on education. In the midst of hustling votes, Nigerian politicians have forgotten about the millions of young Nigerians forced to stay at home during this period.

I can say that at this time, opening our universities and finding a way to stop frequent strikes is more important than delivering a campaign promise that will most likely not be met.

There is a plague of problems that affect young Nigerian directly that rank higher than getting a few ministerial positions. Getting a job in Aso Rock will not solve the problem of poverty neither will it reduce the level of unemployment in Nigeria.

Offering ministerial jobs to young people is not what the country needs. It's not even strong enough to paper the deep cracks caused by decades of corruption.

Buhari's campaign is dangling carrots in front of a sick donkey. The sick donkey does not need a carrot, it needs to be taken to the hospital and receive adequate treatment.

Even though youth representation at the highest level is a good idea, what really matters is what type of policies this administration if reelected, will implement. Nigerian democracy might just be 20 years old, but this type of campaign promise even though it might have the best intentions is too childish.