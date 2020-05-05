President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina, says Nigerians cannot impose their wishes on how the president should act.

While speaking during an interview on Nigeria Info FM on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Adesina defended Buhari's distant style of direct communication with Nigerians.

After a caller on the programme asked him when the president will subject himself to a media chat, Adesina said the president cannot be led around by the people.

He said, "He has had three national broadcasts in about a month. What else do they want?

"Some people think because whether they elected a president or didn't elect him, you must lead your president by the nose. It doesn't happen.

"The fact that you have elected a man does not mean then you begin to order him around.

"The president will continue to do whatever is good for the country at any given time."

Femi Adesina is Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity [Premium Times]

Since he was inaugurated in 2015, Buhari has had an aloof relationship with the media and notably communicates mostly through media statements signed by his aides.

The president has only been involved in one media chat, done in December 2015, where journalists openly questioned him.

When asked during Tuesday's interview why the president would not organise another media chat, Adesina said it's simply the president's style.

"There are many ways to communicate and different platforms of communication are being used by this president.

"I dare say that there's enough information out there about government and its activity.

"If this president elects not to have a media chat like his predecessors, it's a matter of style.

"Every president has the right to determine the style he wants," he said.