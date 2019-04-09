Even though he admitted that the federal government is responsible for the security of lives and properties during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, April 8, 2019, Adesina said certain responsibilities fall within the boundaries of the other two tiers of government - state and local governments.

He said, "Yes, it's the responsibility of government to ensure the security and safety of lives and properties but then we must also recognise that we run three tiers of government in Nigeria - federal, state and local government.

"There are some that will be responsibility of the local government, there'll be some responsibility of the state and then some responsibility of the federal government.

"The tendency in Nigeria is to call the federal government to come and solve every security challenge; no, it's not so.

"It's the responsibility of government to ensure safety of lives and property but government is also at three tiers - federal, state and local government."

Buhari's administration has been constantly criticised for its handling of the security challenges in the country, most recently the president's response to the menace of bandits killing people in Zamfara State.

However, despite his stance, Adesina noted President Buhari is committed to ensuring safety of lives and property in the country because it's important to the nation's progress.

"He believes he's securing the country," he said.